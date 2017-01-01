What is the difference between QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones and QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II?

QuietComfort 35 headphones II offer the same unmatched combination of acclaimed noise reduction technology, wireless freedom, audio performance, dual-microphone system and 20-hour battery life as QuietComfort 35 headphones. However, QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II also have a new Action button on the left earcup. In countries and languages where the Google Assistant is available, that button gives you instant access to the Google Assistant. In countries where the Google Assistant is not available, it lets you quickly toggle through three different ANR settings for optimal performance wherever you go.



What is TriPort acoustic headphone structure?

Proprietary TriPort acoustic headphone structure utilizes external ports to vent the earcups and effectively enlarge the acoustic volume, without increasing the size of the earcup. The result is better audio and active noise reduction from a smaller, lighter, more comfortable headphone. TriPort acoustic headphone structure is used in all our consumer headphones and headsets.

How is the total noise cancellation in QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II achieved?

QuietComfort 35 headphones II utilize both active and passive noise reduction technologies. They use a sophisticated proprietary electronics approach to active noise reduction, placing microphones both inside and outside the earcups. The electronics system senses the sound in almost any environment and then measures, compares and reacts—instant by instant—to produce an opposing cancellation signal. The passive noise reduction is achieved by the combination of the acoustic design and materials chosen for the earcups and cushions.

What is NFC?

Near Field Communication (NFC) is a short-range wireless technology that enables two NFC-enabled devices to communicate when they are placed in close proximity, typically less than 4 in (10 cm). For QuietComfort 35 headphones II, NFC is used to facilitate Bluetooth pairing. When an NFC-enabled device, such as a smartphone, is placed near the right earcup of the headphones, it pairs them to the device via Bluetooth. Placing the device near the earcup a second time will unpair the headphones.

Can QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II take calls?

Yes. QuietComfort 35 headphones II have a dual-microphone system to allow you to use them during calls when connected to a smartphone that supports the Bluetooth® HFP profile. In addition to traditional calls, the headphones will work with many apps that use Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), such as Skype or FaceTime. The dual-mic system helps reduce wind and background noise to ensure an exceptional far-end experience, while sidetone lets you hear your own voice so you sound natural when speaking on a call. QuietComfort 35 headphones II also support HD Voice.

How do I pair QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II with my mobile device?

For NFC-enabled phones, simply turn on the headphones by sliding the three-position power switch to the middle position and then tap the back side of your phone on the front of the right earcup where you see the embossed NFC logo, and follow the prompt to accept a connection. If you don’t have an NFC-enabled phone, first, make sure the headphones are turned on by sliding the three-position power switch to the middle position. Next, press the three-position power switch to the Bluetooth icon until the Bluetooth LED flashes blue or the voice-enhanced user interface gives you additional directions. Now, follow the directions within the smartphone’s Bluetooth menu to connect the headphones. Once the connection is made, the Bluetooth LED will turn white.

Can QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II simultaneously be connected to two mobile devices?

Yes. Multi-point technology allows QC35 headphones II to maintain a connection to two devices at the same time—for example, an iPad and a smartphone. So while you’re watching video on the connected iPad, the headphones will automatically pause the video to answer a call from the connected smartphone. When the call is finished, the headphones switch back to the video on the iPad.

What is the range of QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II?

QuietComfort 35 headphones II have a range of 30 feet (9 meters) from the source device. It is realistic to describe the range as being the room the user is in and the adjacent room. This range may be reduced by physical obstructions, such as walls and doors, or by interference from other electronic devices. Pops or a crackling noise may be heard if there’s interference with the Bluetooth® connection. If that happens, move away from wireless routers or microwaves and bring your headphones closer to the Bluetooth device.

How do I charge QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II?

QuietComfort 35 headphones II can be charged using the USB cable supplied in the box and plugging it into a USB port on a computer or a wall charger (sold separately). Allow up to 2.25 hours for the headphones to fully charge. Once they are fully charged, the battery indicator light will turn green. When you don’t have time for a full charge, the fast-charge feature provides up to 2.5 hours of play time from a quick, 15-minute charge.

How long will the battery stay charged?

QuietComfort 35 headphones II use a lithium-ion rechargeable battery that stays powered for up to 20 hours while using the headphones wirelessly and up to 40 hours for wired use.



Can you listen to music when the battery runs down?

Yes. These headphones allow users to continue to listen to their source even if the battery power is depleted. Without power, neither active noise cancellation nor Active EQ is able to function.

Can I charge QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II from my PC/laptop?

Yes. QuietComfort 35 headphones II come with a USB cable that allows the headphones to be charged from your PC or laptop. Please note that the PC or laptop must be on and awake in order to charge over USB.

What are the buttons for on the back of the right earcup?